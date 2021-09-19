Flamingo (FLM) Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $80.70 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00119601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.88 or 0.06914079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.17 or 0.99796751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.85 or 0.00835920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

