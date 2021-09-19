Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 6,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,427. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.85. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

