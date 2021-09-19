Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexsteel Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 2,672.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Flexsteel Industries worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

