Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.
Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.
