Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Up 38.6% in August

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.75. 1,678,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $843,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,212,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 541,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $12,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

