Francis P. Barton Sells 20,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $466.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $45,032,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $4,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

