Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 950,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $81.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

