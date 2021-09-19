Frax (FRAX) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $336.37 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00119544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00173344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.83 or 0.07123111 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,443.12 or 1.00314541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00847997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 338,961,327 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.