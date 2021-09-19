FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Issued By KeyCorp

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mesa Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $313.42 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $319.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 423.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,651.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

