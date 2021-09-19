Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GANX stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $7.94. 53,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,011. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

