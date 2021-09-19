Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Critical Analysis

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Galapagos alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Galapagos and ADC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos 2 9 3 0 2.07 ADC Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Galapagos currently has a consensus target price of $103.60, indicating a potential upside of 86.20%. ADC Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.60, indicating a potential upside of 54.54%. Given Galapagos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galapagos is more favorable than ADC Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Galapagos and ADC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos -34.21% -8.38% -4.01% ADC Therapeutics N/A -63.94% -40.86%

Volatility & Risk

Galapagos has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galapagos and ADC Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos $605.66 million 6.02 -$348.90 million ($5.36) -10.38 ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million 849.64 -$246.29 million ($3.77) -7.66

ADC Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galapagos. Galapagos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Galapagos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ADC Therapeutics beats Galapagos on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 that is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of selected advanced tumors; and ADCT-602, and a Phase I/II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901 for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S, Bergenbio AS, and Synaffix B.V. ADC Therapeutics SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.