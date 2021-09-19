GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $91.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 465,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,357. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 268.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 141,785 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in GATX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in GATX by 35.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GATX by 90.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,715 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

