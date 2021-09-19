GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.06.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $12,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

