GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

Several research analysts have commented on GDIFF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

