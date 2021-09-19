Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

GBERY stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. 2,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670. Geberit has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

