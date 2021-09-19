Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.71 on Top Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $200,322.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00128488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00048826 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

