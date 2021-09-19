General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 74.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,610,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,307,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 45,119,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,057. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.