Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,376. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $146.45 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

