Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.12 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Unity Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock worth $146,128,922. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,892,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.13.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

