Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.63. 17,117,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,448. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

