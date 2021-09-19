Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.82% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

PAWZ stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,789. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14.

