Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.6% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $173.61. 4,448,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,847. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.43.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

