Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GNGBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Getinge has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Getinge will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

