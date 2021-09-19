Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. Stephens reduced their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 941,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 174.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.