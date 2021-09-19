Glenview Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.13% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter worth $95,000.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.29. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

