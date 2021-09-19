Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

