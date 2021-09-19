Glenview Trust Co Has $495,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Shares of CINF traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.45. 1,091,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

