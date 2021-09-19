Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

