Glenview Trust Co Purchases 452 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.45.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,415. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

