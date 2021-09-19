Glenview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,608 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Airbnb by 50.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.59. 20,024,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,117. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion and a PE ratio of -10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.40.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,335,402 shares of company stock valued at $343,883,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.