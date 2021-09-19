Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $7.63 on Friday, hitting $446.42. 1,482,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.54 and its 200 day moving average is $397.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.90.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

