Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stake Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global Partners worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.97%.

GLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

