Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Short Interest Update

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

GNOG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,283. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

