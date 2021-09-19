Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of FOOD stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.12. 213,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.76. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$6.91 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The company has a market cap of C$672.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

