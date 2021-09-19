GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $1,341,353.64 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 29,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,341,353.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GDRX opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 185.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in GoodRx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

