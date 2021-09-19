Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 1,492 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00.

Shares of ETSY opened at $226.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.69. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.64.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

