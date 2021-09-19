Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stake Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,596 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $879,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,884,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart purchased 3,900 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor bought 7,400 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.50 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $739.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

