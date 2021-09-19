Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Update

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GKIT stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Greenkraft has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Greenkraft Company Profile

GreenKraft, Incis engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines.

