Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Update

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GKIT stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Greenkraft has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Greenkraft Company Profile
