Greenleaf Trust Acquires 119 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Celanese were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $148.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $103.30 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.