Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $81.55 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

