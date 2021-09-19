Greenleaf Trust Buys 306 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Sysco by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,697,000 after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

