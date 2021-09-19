Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.26. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

