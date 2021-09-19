Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

NYSE IQV opened at $256.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

