Greenleaf Trust Sells 920 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after buying an additional 427,530 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 141,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $47.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17.

