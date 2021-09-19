Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 177,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,700. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $354.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

