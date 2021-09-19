Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Up to $13.54

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $14.44. Gritstone bio shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 15,748 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $568.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.14.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. Equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth $21,674,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 3,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 794,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 469.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 539,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 458,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

