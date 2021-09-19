Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 559.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. 67,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,080. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.