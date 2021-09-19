Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 67,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,080. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

