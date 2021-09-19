Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Up 70.1% in August

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GPM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.05. 100,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,532,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,057,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,020 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 266.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 512,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 372,743 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.