Guider (GDR) 1-Day Volume Hits $51.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Guider has a total market cap of $11,427.60 and approximately $51.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00128222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

