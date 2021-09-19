Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

